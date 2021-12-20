Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick set to ditch BOTH David De Gea and Dean Henderson to sign Illan Meslier

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is unimpressed with both David De Gea and back-up Dean Henderson, favouring a new goalkeeper altogether.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, the 63-year-old could sign off bringing in a new goalkeeper in the form of young French star Illan Meslier, from rivals Leeds United.

De Gea has had his critics at Manchester United in the past two years but has bounced back to reclaim the no.1 spot from Dean Henderson between the sticks. Henderson missed the beginning of the season to give his Spanish counterpart a headstart.

Henderson has been linked with a move to Ajax to get game time ahead of a World Cup in 12 months' time.

But Rangnick is said to favour a new, more modern goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Rangnick was instrumental in the development of Manuel Neuer at Schalke and is said to want a sweeper keeper-type in his new role in the northwest. Both Henderson and De Gea are more traditional figures and neither are particularly outstanding playing out from the back.

Meslier of Leeds, however, has emerged as a surprise target, after starring in goal ever since the Peacocks reached the Premier League.

United's chief scout, Jim Lawlor, has reportedly had Meslier on his radar for a while now, while goalkeeping scout Tony Coton was present when Leeds were thrashed 7-0 by Man City – not that Meslier was at fault for much during the thumping.

While United look like tying up a £10m deal for Boubacar Kamara from Marseille, though – and Red Devils fans may wonder whether cut-price, untapped gem path is one that the club may follow under Rangnick's watchful eye – Leeds will likely demand a lot more for Meslier.

The 21-year-old is worth £18m on Transfermarkt and with the Yorkshire outfit in no desperate need for cash, may well charge double that.