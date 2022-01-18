Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick to overhaul defence, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw ALL leaving

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is planning a dramatic overhaul of the club's defence – with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw all for the chop.

United have assembled their current defence at a steep cost. Captain Maguire is the most expensive defender of all time at around £80m, with full-backs Wan-Bissaka and Shaw costing roughly the same amount combined – but now, 90min are claiming that the English trio could all depart from Old Trafford as part of a major shake-up.

Maguire and Shaw were integral parts of England's Euro 2020 campaign but both have been nursing hangovers from the tournament since, with lacklustre displays at club level. Maguire, especially, was rushed back from injury too soon by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to some.

Wan-Bissaka meanwhile has had to fight for his place in the first XI all season long. Another England star, Kieran Trippier, was widely tipped to join the club in the summer.

90min report that the Red Devils' director of football John Murtough is keen for Rangnick to "become an integral part of the club's structure delivering ideas to new CEO Richard Arnold" – and that his assessment of the squad has been damning.

Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot have featured regularly at full-back for Rangnick, while Maguire has been absent from the last couple of matches. The 63-year-old German gegenpress pioneer is said to be very worried by the defence as a whole and wants to target Wolves central defender Max Kilman to plug the holes.

Fred, meanwhile, has impressed Rangnick in midfield.

Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw are valued at £43m, £34m and £37m respectively on Transfermarkt.

