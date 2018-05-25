Manchester United target Fred to decide future after World Cup
Amid links with Manchester United, midfielder Fred said a decision on his future would have to wait.
Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred will decide his future after the World Cup amid interest from Manchester United.
The Brazil international is linked with a move to United, with champions Manchester City having almost landed the 25-year-old in January.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Fred said he was yet to decide his next move – and will now wait until after Russia 2018 to make an announcement.
"There's been some advanced talks since January, when I almost went to Man City," he said.
"United talked to my staff and Shakhtar. But besides these strong news, my head is entirely with the World Cup.
"Gilberto Silva [his agent] is a guy in which I trust, he deals with all off-pitch stuff. My family is always well informed, too.
"I don't know what I'm going to choose, maybe I'll decide better after the World Cup."
Fred - who has won seven caps for Brazil but has not started for his country since the 2015 Copa America - joined Shakhtar in 2013 from Internacional.
