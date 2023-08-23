Manchester United target has agreed to move – and he could fix midfield issues: report

Manchester United could yet add another midfielder to their squad – and fix some of the issues that they've been having at the start of this season.

Despite picking up a win on opening day against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Erik ten Hag's side have been roundly criticised by pundits for their lack of compactness so far this season. Casemiro has come under significant fire, as he struggles to anchor a midfield with Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes pressing on.

Roy Keane blasted former side on Sky Sports in the aftermath – and just like last season when Manchester United moved to sign Casemiro as a reaction to a poor opening two matches, they could yet repeat the trick again now.

Casemiro of Manchester United has been criticised this season (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Sofyan Amrabat has given his word to United that he will wait for them to strike a deal.

The Red Devils are still in the process of offloading some of their deadwood from the squad and can only bring in more players when they've cleared the room for them. Harry Maguire, for example, was left out of Ten Hag's matchday squad against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, with the Dutchman picking two goalkeepers instead.

United, therefore, face a race against time to sell enough players in order to bring in another midfielder and a defender, as Ten Hag would wish. Scott McTominay is believed to be of interest to West Ham United, while Maguire could yet depart this summer. Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Amrabat, too and could rival the Red Devils for the signing.

Amrabat offers the kind of defensive midfield profile that could help tweak United's current midfield and solve a few problems, either way. With Casemiro looking tired at the moment, the Moroccan could be the long-term solution at the base of the midfield – or he could be used in a double-pivot with the Brazilian.

Sofyan Amrabat could yet join Manchester United (Image credit: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

United also have new signing Rasmus Hojlund to return from injury and would like to buy a backup goalkeeper, too.

Amrabat is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

