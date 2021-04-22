Manchester United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes will only sign new deal if Paul Pogba does

Bruno Fernandes will commit his future to Manchester United if Paul Pogba signs a new contract, according to reports.

The France international, who has a deal at Old Trafford until 2022, has been linked with Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG in recent months.

There have been suggestions that United could look to sell the midfielder this summer unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

Pogba has been widely praised for his performances in 2021, and the Red Devils are thought to be keen to tie him down to fresh terms.

And according to The Sun , Fernandes is watching closely as he weighs up his own future.

The Portugal international has been a revelation since moving to Manchester from Sporting CP in 2020.

Fernandes inspired a late-season rally that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secure a top-four finish last term.

The attacking midfielder has continued in the same vein this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists in the Premier League.

United are on course to finish as runners-up for only the second time in the post-Alex Ferguson era, and Fernandes is a contender to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Red Devils are keen to offer the Portuguese a new deal despite the fact that his current contract runs until 2025.

Fernandes’ value has risen substantially since he moved to Old Trafford, and United want to protect their investment.

They are willing to offer him a deal which would double his current wage, thought to be in the region of £100,000 per week.

But the 26-year-old’s priority is to win trophies, and he believes Pogba is essential to the club’s chances of picking up silverware.

As such, Fernandes will only commit his future to United if his colleague stays put, as he does not believe Solskjaer’s side will be capable of winning the Premier League title without Pogba.

