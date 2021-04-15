Manchester United transfer news: Harry Kane interested in Old Trafford move - report

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is interested in a move to Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The England international is said to be considering his future in north London after a disappointing season.

Kane has scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League, with no player able to better either tally.

Yet despite his considerable contributions, Spurs sit seventh in the standings with seven games remaining.

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently five points adrift of the top four, with Kane supposedly set to seek an exit if Tottenham fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City and PSG have both been linked with the 27-year-old, while Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation.

And according to Football Insider , the Red Devils have received a boost in their pursuit of Kane.

The report states that the striker is interested in a move to Old Trafford, with Kane keen to compete for the game’s biggest prizes.

United have also been linked with Erling Haaland, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to bolster his attacking options in the summer.

Edinson Cavani continues to be linked with a switch to Boca Juniors, although the Uruguay international could yet sign a one-year extension in Manchester.

Even if he does so, Solskjaer may choose to add another centre-forward to the ranks ahead of next term.

Kane would bring vast quality and Premier League experience, although Tottenham will be loath to lose him to a domestic rival.

Spurs’ prized asset is under contract until 2024, and chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator.

Tottenham are thought to value Kane at around £125m, so United would need to pay a club-record fee to sign him.

Solskjaer’s side return to action against Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Red Devils have a 2-0 lead from last week’s first leg.

