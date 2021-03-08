Manchester United transfer news: United and City on alert as Kingsley Coman rejects Bayern Munich contract

Manchester United and Manchester City target Kingsley Coman has rejected a contract offer from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The French winger became a hero for the German club last season when he scored the only goal in their Champions League final win over PSG to seal the Treble.

Kicker reports that Bayern wanted to hand the 24-year-old a new deal that would've seen him commit his future to the club until 2026.

But Coman, whose current contract runs out in June 2023, turned down the offer and negotiations have now been put on ice.

United made an offer for the France international last summer without success, while City have also expressed interest.

However, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge declared in December that Coman was “not for sale” and the Bavarian giants are likely to open fresh talks with the player soon.

Bayern will be especially eager to avoid another David Alaba situation occurring.

The club failed to agree a renewal with the Austria international over a new deal, and he will leave this summer on a free transfer.

Coman is having another impressive season in Germany and has six goals and 13 assists to his name from 27 appearances in all competitions.

