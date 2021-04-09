Manchester United transfer news: Legendary defender names Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as dream signing

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane would be the ideal signing to enhance the club’s prospects next season.

According to Goal, Neville picked out Varane when asked in a Twitter Q&A who he would most like to see join from a rival club this summer.

Varane is out of contract at the Bernabeu next year and his long-term future remains unresolved amid rumours that he could move to the Premier League.

The French international has spent a decade at Real, making more than 300 appearances for the club in all competitions and earning a reputation as one of the world’s best centre-backs.

Neville and others see him as the ideal partner for Harry Maguire, who became Man United’s captain upon signing from Leicester City for £80million in August 2019.

Maguire has typically been paired with Victor Lindelof this season but they both lack pace and have been caught out by quick opponents.

Varane would address this issue, while also bringing a wealth of experience at club and international level, having won the World Cup in 2018.

Despite only turning 28 later this month, Varane has already won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time in Spain.

His best years are still ahead of him and he has the physical and technical qualities needed to thrive in English football.

Although speculation about the arrival of a new striker, such as Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, has dominated discussions about United’s transfer priorities, recruiting a centre-back should take precedence.

Lindelof and Eric Bailly have failed to convince, while Phil Jones continues to suffer with injury problems and Axel Tuanzebe lacks experience.