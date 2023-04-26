Manchester United in talks with World Cup winner over spectacular summer transfer: report
Manchester United are being linked with Argentine reinforcements ahead of a big transfer window
Manchester United are in talks with a World Cup winner over a summer deal – and the move could be completed soon.
A whopping 17 players have been linked with exits at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag looks to overhaul his squad. The Red Devils look a shoo-in for a return to the Champions League next season but are reportedly keen on bringing in new talent across the pitch. There is clear need for a striker and new defenders – assuming Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof leaves – while the goalkeeping position remains one to upgrade one.
And with two of last summer's signings, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen forming a solid partnership in the centre of midfield, it seems as if Ten Hag has made it a priority to bring in a third star to complement the pairing.
According to the Metro (opens in new tab), Manchester United have already held talks with representatives of Brighton & Hove Albion star, Alexis Mac Allister.
The midfielder was a vital player in his native Argentina's World Cup win in December and is said to be of interest to Liverpool, too. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) previously tweeted (opens in new tab) that Mac Allister was "100% guaranteed" to leave the Seagulls this summer, confirming United's interest.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
