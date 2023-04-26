Manchester United in talks with World Cup winner over spectacular summer transfer: report

Manchester United are in talks with a World Cup winner over a summer deal – and the move could be completed soon.

A whopping 17 players have been linked with exits at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag looks to overhaul his squad. The Red Devils look a shoo-in for a return to the Champions League next season but are reportedly keen on bringing in new talent across the pitch. There is clear need for a striker and new defenders – assuming Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof leaves – while the goalkeeping position remains one to upgrade one.

And with two of last summer's signings, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen forming a solid partnership in the centre of midfield, it seems as if Ten Hag has made it a priority to bring in a third star to complement the pairing.

Casemiro might be getting a new partner in midfield (Image credit: Getty)

According to the Metro (opens in new tab), Manchester United have already held talks with representatives of Brighton & Hove Albion star, Alexis Mac Allister.

The midfielder was a vital player in his native Argentina's World Cup win in December and is said to be of interest to Liverpool, too. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) previously tweeted (opens in new tab) that Mac Allister was "100% guaranteed" to leave the Seagulls this summer, confirming United's interest.

