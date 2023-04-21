Manchester United report: Big-money England star to replace Harry Maguire

Manchester United are set to move for a big-money replacement for captain Harry Maguire in defence.

Maguire joined the Red Devils as the most expensive defender of all time when he moved from Leicester City. Soon after, he became Manchester United club captain and has been a regular for England since – despite limited minutes under Erik ten Hag.

But United recognise that Maguire needs moving on and are looking at options to replace him, as they prepare to cut their losses on their skipper.

Erik ten Hag is set to replace Maguire in defence (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

According the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), United are keeping tabs on AC Milan stopper Fikayo Tomori as they look for options in upgrading on Maguire.

Tomori has impressed since moving to Serie A, has the kind of recovery pace that Maguire lacks and is comfortable on both feet and on both sides of a defensive pairing. The England international has controversially seen his game time under Gareth Southgate limited, too, as the Three Lions manager opts for Maguire – out-of-favour at club level – over the rock of a Serie A title win last season.

United recognise, however, that it would take a mammoth offer to separate Tomori from Milan – and that once more, they may have to break the world record for a defender in order to secure the former Chelsea man.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in the star – who was eligible to represent Canada internationally, too. The good news for interested parties at least is that Chelsea haven't inserted a buyback clause, according to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab).

Fikayo Tomori is a wanted man (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tomori may be difficult to prise away from Italy, with Romano describing him as "untouchable" for the Rossoneri.

The 25-year-old is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

