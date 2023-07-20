Manchester United set to close deal for bargain midfielder this weekend: report

Manchester United are looking to strike a deal for another midfielder before the end of the weekend.

The Red Devils have so far only signed Mason Mount from Chelsea but are still interested in a number of targets who are taking time to acquire. Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has been on the brink of joining for a week now, while a move for Danish wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund is steadily gaining traction.

Mount is only part of the plan in the centre of the park, however, and Erik ten Hag is key to add another midfielder to his options. One cost-effective solution has presented itself as a possible deal to close before Monday.

Mason Mount was United's first signing of the transfer window (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Florence-based Sara Meini of Italian outlet TGR has referenced Calciomercato and claimed that Sofyan Amrabat is due to join up with Fiorentina on Monday – but that Manchester United want to close a transfer for him before then.

The Moroccan shone at the World Cup as the Atlas Lions became the first African side ever to reach the semi-finals of the competition. He would likely feature in a double-pivot with Casemiro.

Europa Conference League runners-up Fiorentina are believed to be holding out for a fee of around £26 million for Amrabat. There is hope, however, that he could be bought for cheaper than that.

The deal would represent a huge bargain for Ten Hag this summer, given that his current outlay is looking close to £180m for three players, if Holjund and Onana join Mount through the door.

Sofyan Amrabat starred at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are also said to be interested in Amrabat.

The 26-year-old is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

