Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba agent Mino Raiola drops biggest hint yet that star midfielder could leave with swipe at club legends

Paul Pogba has just months left on his Manchester United contract, and it's becoming increasingly likely that he'll be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Leaving for free when his current deal is up would be a huge headache for the United hierarchy, after the Red Devils splashed out £90m on the midfielder in 2016.

With chairman Ed Woodward on his way out, and increasing pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the prospect of losing such a valuable asset for nothing is just another problem to add to the pile.

Pogba is represented by super agent Mino Raiola, who also manages Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Matthijs de Ligt. His hard-nosed negotiating style and media-friendly approach has made him a controversial figure within the game – and his latest comments show why.

Speaking to Italian outlet Rai, Raiola said this week that he "can't stop anyone from dreaming" when asked about Pogba's contract talks.

He also made a thinly-veiled jab at Manchester United legends who now work as pundits.

This is likely a reference to Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand, who all have high-profile positions in the British media.

"December is the month of dreams," Raiola told Rai. "And I can’t stop dreams, but it is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man Utd players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore.

“It’s too early to speak about Paul Pogba’s contract. Let’s see what happens. I can’t stop anyone from dreaming.”

Should Pogba leave next summer, it's understood that PSG would be the likeliest destination, though there would also be expected interest from Real Madrid.