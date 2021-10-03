Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils set end-of-year deadline for Paul Pogba decision

Manchester United want to have a final decision on Paul Pogba's future before the January transfer window opens, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract next summer and has been linked with Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus.

Reports last month suggested Pogba was now leaning towards staying at Old Trafford, having been impressed with their recent recruitment.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho all moved to the club in the summer.

However, another story suggests Mino Raiola is pushing his client to join Madrid ahead of next season.

The next contract the 28-year-old signs could be his last during the peak of his career, and Raiola wants Pogba to make the most of it.

United remain hopeful that they can persuade the Frenchman to commit his future to the club.

But they are not willing to wait forever, and The Sun writes that United want an answer before the end of the year.

As things stand Pogba will be free to hold talks with non-English sides from January 1 onwards.

He could even sign a pre-contract agreement with Madrid, PSG or Juventus in the first month of 2022.

United are keen to know where they stand and have issued a deadline to Pogba and Raiola.

The report adds that the Red Devils are confident that the midfielder will agree to a deal worth £400,000 per week.

United believe Madrid could struggle to afford Pogba's wages, particularly as they look set to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer.

However, recent results on the field might have left the Frenchman with his fair share of doubts.

United dropped more points in the Premier League on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Everton.

Doubts persist over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's suitability to the role, and the Norwegian could start to come under pressure if United do not improve.

Pogba will be watching the situation closely as he plots his next move.

