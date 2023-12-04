Manchester United plotting stunning deal for experienced star: report

Manchester United could be about to add another experienced player to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

After suffering their 10th defeat of the season after just 21 games in all competitions against Newcastle United on Saturday, questions are inevitably being asked once again of Erik ten Hag and his squad.

And one thing that the Dutchman is seemingly keen to address is the mentality of the squad. Manchester United already have serial winners with the likes of Casemiro and Raphael Varane at the club, who have a combined nine Champions League trophies between them, but ten Hag wants even more players in his team desperate to win.

Manchester United lost 1-0 at St. James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German outlet Bild, Manchester United could therefore make the move for Thomas Muller in either January or next summer, with Ten Hag a big fan of the 34-year-old.

In fact, the report mentions that he even reached out to Muller last winter over a possible transfer, but the German declined in favour of staying at Bayern Munich. However, with the increasing emergence of Jamal Musiala and signing of Harry Kane, Muller's gametime has grown limited.

His contract also runs out in the summer, making a potential move to Manchester United more likely, too. Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus also believes that Muller should seek pastures new in order to play more regularly, having been limited to just six starts this season.

Muller is a target for Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

“At Bayern Munich he will no longer get the minutes he got two years ago," Matthaus wrote for Sky Sports Germany. "If he has the confidence to play from the start like he did two years ago, then he has to change clubs. You have to say that openly.

“Muller’s situation looks like a gradual decline. As far as Muller’s future at Bayern is concerned, the question is what Thomas wants. Is he content with only being a part-time worker or even not playing at all?

“Muller is rooted in Munich, but perhaps he can imagine a new life experience."

