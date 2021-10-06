Manchester United will not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite indifferent form - report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not in any imminent danger of losing his job, according to reports.

Manchester United have made an indifferent start to the season both domestically and in continental competition.

The Red Devils sit fourth in the Premier League table heading into the international break, but they have failed to win either of their last two games in the top flight.

United lost their opening Champions League encounter of 2021/22 to Young Boys, before registering a fortuitous 2-1 victory over Villarreal last week.

They also fell at the first hurdle in the League Cup, losing at home to West Ham in the third round.

Solskjaer has yet to win a trophy as United manager and the club's business in the summer has increased the pressure on him to do so.

United signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, and now have one of the strongest squads in the division.

There are question marks over whether Solskjaer is the right man to lead such a talented team, but he is not going anywhere for now.

According to The Sun, United have no intention of sacking the Norwegian, who signed a new three-year contract in July.

Key figures at the club remain firmly behind Solskjaer, who has been at the helm since December 2018.

The hierarchy are happy with the direction of travel under the former Molde boss, who secured a second-place finish last term.

United are determined to take a long-term view and will resist any urge to look for quick fixes.

However, things can change quickly in football and results in the coming weeks could alter their stance.

United have a crucial run of games on the horizon, with fixtures against Leicester, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal coming up before the end of November.

A run of poor results could see United out of the title race before Christmas, and that would surely put Solskjaer's position under threat.

