Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named an attacking line-up for Sunday's derby showdown against Premier League leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's City boast an eight-point advantage at the summit, placing the onus on Mourinho to claim a victory and reignite United's title challenge.

He appears to have responded to that call by selecting Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford in what is expected to be a three-man attacking line behind striker Romelu Lukaku.

Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera will combine in United's central midfield two in the absence of the suspended Paul Pogba, protecting a back four of captain Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has won the nod to start up front for City, meaning if Sergio Aguero is to add to his seven Premier League goals in the derby he will have to do so from the bench.

The rest of the City XI is as expected, with skipper Vincent Kompany and left-back Fabian Delph overcoming respective fitness and illness concerns as Guardiola's men aim to set a Premier League record of 14 consecutive wins in the same season.