Martinez hurts ankle in training
By app
POTCHEFSTROOM - Spain midfielder Javi Martinez hurt an ankle in training and may be unavailable for the European champions' quarter-final against Paraguay on Saturday.
Martinez, who has made one appearance off the bench in South Africa, had to abandon Spain's closed session at their training base in Potchefstroom on Thursday, the Spanish soccer federation said on their website.
Apart from Martinez and defender Raul Albiol, who injured his right leg in training on Saturday, the rest of the 23-man squad are in perfection condition, the federation added.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.