Martino calls for more Messi support at Copa

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino wants his team to provide greater support for Lionel Messi after being drawn in a tricky Copa America Centenario group.

Last year's runner-up will face Chile in a repeat of the 2015 final, as well as Panama and Bolivia, in Group D.

Martino said it would be up to his team to help Barcelona superstar Messi, who scored one goal and provided three assists at the 2015 Copa.

"Leo cannot always be the savior," he told TyC Sports. "It has to be that the team helps him out."

After a 0-0 draw in the decider, Chile won the penalty shoot out 4-1 in Santiago in July – with only Messi scoring for Argentina.

Martino welcomed facing last year's champions once more.

"I would prefer to meet Chile again but a different result to the final," he said.

Argentina's group matches will be played in Santa Clara, Chicago and Seattle.

Martino said the travel across the United States was of some concern for his team, but hopes that will be solved by the time the tournament starts in June.

"The distance does worry us," he said. "That's why we have come to the United States this week to solve any problems."