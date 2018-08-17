Mbappe returns to PSG squad, Kehrer set for debut

Kylian Mbappe and fellow World Cup winners Alphonse Areola and Presnel Kimpembe are back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad.

The trio missed PSG's first Ligue 1 game of the season, a routine 3-0 home win over Caen last weekend.

But Mbappe, Kimpembe and Areola are all in Thomas Tuchel's 19-man squad for Saturday's trip to Guingamp, along with new signing Thilo Kehrer.

The defender is in line for his PSG debut after completing a deal reportedly worth €37million to move from Schalke.