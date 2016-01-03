Trending

McDiarmid Park clash called off

St Johnstone's home clash against Aberdeen on Sunday has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Scottish Premiership clash between St Johnstone and title hopefuls Aberdeen has been postponed after the McDiarmid Park playing surface was deemed unplayable. 

Referee Bobby Madden oversaw a pitch inspection early on Sunday and made the decision to call off the game due to a waterlogged pitch. 

Victory for Aberdeen would have hauled them level on points with leaders Celtic.