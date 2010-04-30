Mexican keeper banned for doping again
By app
ASUNCION - Goalkeeper Omar "The Cat" Ortiz of Mexican title holders Monterrey has been provisionally suspended for doping for the second time this month.
Ortiz failed a doping test during a Libertadores Cup match in March, the South American Football Confederation (CSF) said on Thursday. It did not reveal the substance.
The 34-year-old keeper had already been suspended provisionally by the Mexican Football Federation (Femexfut) from playing in the Mexican league after testing positive on March 6 for the banned steroids oxymetholone and masteron.
Ortiz failed a test by the CSF after Monterrey's 1-1 draw in a Group Two game against Once Caldas in the Colombian city of Manizales on March 10.
Monterrey failed to qualify for the first knockout round of South America's premier club competition which began with the first legs this week.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.