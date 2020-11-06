Michail Antonio and Mark Noble miss out as West Ham host Fulham

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio and Mark Noble for the visit of Fulham.

Antonio is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring problem but will not be fit in time, while captain Noble suffered a rib injury in training.

On-loan striker Said Benrahma, who scored a brace against Fulham for Brentford in the Carabao Cup last month, could make his full debut.

Cottagers boss Scott Parker could be without new signing Mario Lemina as his side look to build on their first Premier League win of the season.

Lemina was substituted at half-time during Fulham’s 2-0 victory over West Brom on Monday with a slight strain and it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be fit enough by Saturday.

Parker will also be without the suspended Aboubakar Kamara but Neeskens Kebano has recovered from injury and could feature.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Haller, Randolph, Fredericks, Diop, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Fornals, Yarmolenko.

Provisional Fulham squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Anguissa, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Cairney, Lookman, Mitrovic, Rodak, Odoi, Ream, Loftus-Cheek, Keebano, Bryan, Cavaleiro.