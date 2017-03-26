Milan didn't vandalise Juve changing room - Romagnoli

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli rubbished media reports that he and his team-mates trashed their changing room at Juventus Stadium after the 2-1 defeat to the defending champions earlier in March.

Juve came out on top in a heated encounter with Paulo Dybala's late penalty sealing victory for Massimiliano Allegri's men against the coach's former club after Mattia Di Sciglio was deemed to have handled the ball in the area.

Milan players were visibly frustrated thereafter and a number of them were seen venting their anger, with Gianluigi Donnarumma spotted kicking a door, while Carlos Bacca had to be pushed away from referee Davide Massa by coach Vincenzo Montella.

Reports in the media claimed Milan then went back to the away changing room, where they damaged lockers and chairs and tore down replica Scudetto trophies from the walls.

But Romagnoli - speaking while on international duty with Italy - is adamant that everything he and his team-mates have been accused of is false.

"Everything that was written after the match – none of it really happened," he told reporters.

"There were no Scudetti pulled off the wall. We just had a shower and left the locker room."