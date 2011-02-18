'Mini Messi' Iturbe bags brace for Cerro Porteno
By app
BUENOS AIRES - Teenager Juan Iturbe, nicknamed 'Mini Messi', scored twice as Cerro Porteno of Paraguay crushed Chile's Colo Colo 5-2 in South America's Libertadores Cup on Thursday.
The 17-year-old, who helped Argentina's youth team finish third in the South American under-20 championship in Peru this month, came on in the second half and scored a brilliant goal in the 46th minute to put Cerro Porteno 3-1 up.
Iturbe, who has been compared with Barcelona's Lionel Messi and is also referred to as Pulguita (little flea), scored again five minutes from the end of the match in Asuncion.
Buenos Aires-born Iturbe, who has been linked with a move to Portugal's Porto when he is 18, is being courted by Paraguay and his native Argentina at senior international level.
Argentine striker Roberto Nanni also scored twice for the Paraguayan side, in the first minute and with a 68th-minute penalty.
