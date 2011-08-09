More cup matches called off over riots

West Ham United's match against Aldershot Town and Charlton Athletic's game against Reading were postponed on Monday.

A statement on the Crystal Palace website said the decision followed a police meeting early on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has cut short a holiday to fly home after a third night of violence in London with hooded youths setting fire to cars and buildings and hurling bottles and stones at police.

The riots have spread to the midlands city of Birmingham, where England play India in the third test starting on Wednesday, as well as Liverpool and Bristol.

A London 2012 beach volleyball test event is scheduled for Horse Guards Parade in central London on Tuesday.

