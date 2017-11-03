Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has been called in to the Spain squad for the first time in three-and-a-half years for this month's friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia.

Moreno won the last of his three senior caps against Bolivia in May 2014 while still with Sevilla.

Poor form led to the 25-year-old having limited first-team opportunities at Anfield last season, with manager Jurgen Klopp preferring career midfielder James Milner at full-back.

But Moreno has regained his spot as first-choice this term, starting eight Premier League matches and all four of Liverpool's Champions League group stages.

Uncapped Milan forward Suso is in Julen Lopetegui's squad once again, having won a call-up in September, while Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto is also chasing full international honours for the first time.

Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro have missed the cut, along with Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal.

Spain squad in full:

David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli) Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao); Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad) Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Alberto Moreno (Liverpool), Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund), Nacho (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid); Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) Luis Alberto (Lazio); Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Jose Callejon (Napoli), Rodrigo (Valencia), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Suso (Milan), Vitolo (Villarreal)