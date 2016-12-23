Mourinho confirms Schneiderlin can leave Manchester United

Jose Mourinho says he will not stand in the way of Morgan Schneiderlin's transfer away from Manchester United if the club receive a suitable offer.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis confirmed on Friday that they had launched a bid for the France international, which is reportedly worth close to £13million.

Everton have also been linked with a bid for the midfielder, who has only played 11 minutes of Premier League football this term, having signed from Southampton in 2015.

Mourinho has admitted that Schneiderlin has made his frustrations clear and that he will not deny him an exit if United's board accept an offer.

"He's a great professional, a fantastic boy. Very honest, very open, and he's opened his heart a couple of times," said the Portuguese.

"My answer is simple: if he's playing regular with me, I have the right to say 'no way'. If not, I have no right to tell a player 'you're not going anywhere'.

"So if the board thinks the offer is a good offer in relation to a quality player like Morgan, I will not stop him from going."