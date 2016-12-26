Mourinho not expecting Rooney return for Middlesbrough
Manchester United's 3-1 win over Sunderland was achieved in the absence of Wayne Rooney, who is not likely to feature on Saturday either.
Wayne Rooney is set to miss Manchester United's match against Middlesbrough this weekend after Jose Mourinho confirmed a muscle injury had kept him out of the Boxing Day win over Sunderland.
The England captain was sidelined for United's 3-1 triumph over ex-boss David Moyes' Black Cats at Old Trafford, where goals from Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan made it four Premier League victories in a row.
And manager Mourinho conceded it was unlikely the 31-year-old - who is one shy of equalling Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 249 goals for United - would be fit to face Boro on Saturday.
"Honestly, I don't think so. I hope so," said the Portuguese. "I would like to have him, he's always a player I would like to have, but I have my doubts. Let's see the evolution.
"It's a strange muscle, a big muscle surrounded by others and you can have an injury there, but still be able to move well.
"He was not feeling very confident. It's not a big day [injury], but, in four days, I have my doubts."
Rooney has three goals in 22 appearances for United this season, with his solitary Premier League strike coming on the opening day of the season against Bournemouth.
