Mourinho signs Manchester United contract extension

Jose Mourinho has signed a new contract at Manchester United which runs until 2020 with the option of an additional year, the club have announced.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho's deal was due to expire in 2019, but United have moved to tie him down to fresh terms ahead of next season.

The Portuguese this month branded reports he was unhappy at Old Trafford and was seeking an exit "garbage", later adding his decision not to buy a house in the area and continue living in a hotel was due to laziness.

Mourinho has now displayed his commitment to United by adding potentially another two years to his contract.

Here to stay. January 25, 2018

The 54-year-old led the Red Devils to glory in the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his maiden season at the helm.

United have proved the closest challengers to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City this season, sitting 12 points adrift in second position.

But they will be hoping the clarity brought by Mourinho's new agreement helps the club continue in the right direction as they look to at least challenge City in 2018-19.

Speaking to United's official website, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020.

"His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club's desire to promote top quality young players to the first team.

"He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club."