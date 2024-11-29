My wife said she’d leave me if I buy another football shirt but this deal is so good it’s a chance I’m willing to take

How many football shirts are too many? I’m edging over 50, but I stopped counting a while ago, but haven’t stopped buying.



I’m close to capacity on the current rail I’m allowed in our spare bedroom, so really I should adopt a one-in-one-out policy. But some of these shirts are like children to me. Some of them I wore as a child myself.

As a Newcastle United fan, the news that the club would be switching back to Adidas for the 2024/25 season was bittersweet. A return to fantastic, heritage designs, high quality and a tremendous offering of training kit and leisure wear.

Returning to the German brand was met with great optimism, and the release of their home kit came with much fanfare. But the Newcastle's away kit trumped just about every other Premier League club in the process.

But my poor wallet! I restricted myself to a couple of hoodies and t-shirts, and deliberately avoided the replica shirt rail.



But here comes Black Friday and it’s wallet opening sales. Prices are falling, and Newcastle’s 2024/25 away kit, ranked No.1 out of all 60 kits released by Prem clubs this season , has 25 per cent off and my marriage hangs in the balance.



The kit is inspired by my favourite football kit of all-time, the 1995/96 away kit, itself named the 14th best football shirt of all-time by FourFourTwo. This shirt was itself inspired by Newcastle West End's colours in the 19th century. West End disbanded in 1892, gave up their ground (St James’ Park) to cross-city rivals Newcastle East End, but the club name was eventually changed to Newcastle United and the two rival fan bases 'united'.



Football ‘eritage.



The latest version of the Newcastle away shirt has of course been modernised - but the resemblance is uncanny. The white collar remains, while the hoops are slightly thicker than what was worn in 1995/96.



Adidas had to do something to update what many regard as the greatest kit of all time in their return to manufacturing the Toon's threads - and they've duly pulled it off. Now JD Sports has cut the price and my wife is packing her bags.