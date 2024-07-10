What time is the Euro 2024 final?

Spain will face either England or the Netherlands for the right to be called champions of Europe

It will all come down to this: after 48 games to determine who the finalists will be, Euro 2024 will come to an end on Sunday evening with the two victorious semi-finalists vying to be crowned the new European champions.

Spain have already booked their way there after coming from behind to beat France in Tuesday night’s semi-final. Going up against them will be either England or the Netherlands who will go head-to-head on Wednesday.

