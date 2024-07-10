What time is the Euro 2024 final?

It will all come down to this: after 48 games to determine who the finalists will be, Euro 2024 will come to an end on Sunday evening with the two victorious semi-finalists vying to be crowned the new European champions.

Spain have already booked their way there after coming from behind to beat France in Tuesday night’s semi-final. Going up against them will be either England or the Netherlands who will go head-to-head on Wednesday.

Berlin’s Olympiastadion will host the big occasion, which will be watched all around the world - so what time should you start tuning in to catch it?

When is the Euro 2024 final?

The Euro 2024 final will kick off on Sunday 14th July at 9pm German time, which in case you’re not already used to doing the required subtraction, is 8pm UK time.

If you’re planning your evening in front of the TV or down the pub in the UK and really really want to make the most of it, then you can tune in to watch the build-up on ITV from 6:30pm or on the BBC from 7pm.

That means 90 minutes should be all done and dusted just before 10pm, but if it goes to extra time and penalties, we’re going to be nudging 11. Make sure you get an afternoon nap in if you need it.

Lamine Yamal's goal helped Spain come from behind to beat France in the semi-finals (Image credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain have been the most impressive side in the competition all summer long, kicking off with a 3-0 victory over Croatia and eliminating Georgia, Germany and France on their way to the final. They are already three-time Euros winners after victories in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

England and the Netherlands have been more unconvincing and inconsistent respectively, but one of them will nonetheless advance to the final.

Gareth Southgate’s side suffered penalty heartbreak in the Euro 2020 final, losing to Italy in the shootout after a 1-1 draw. They have never won a European Championships before.

The Dutch lifted the trophy in 1988 – their only appearance to date in a Euros final.

