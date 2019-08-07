Newcastle closing on Krafth signing as Sweden full-back heads for medical

Emil Krafth was due on Tyneside for a medical on Wednesday as Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce closed in on a fourth summer signing.

PA understands the 25-year-old Sweden international is close to sealing a move to St James’ Park ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The £5million-rated Amiens right-back would provide competition for DeAndre Yedlin, who is currently working his way back from groin surgery, and Javier Manquillo.

He would become the latest addition to the squad following the arrivals of striker Joelinton, winger Allan Saint-Maximin and defender Jetro Willems.

The Magpies face Arsenal in their opening Premier League fixture on Sunday with some fans planning to boycott the game in protest at owner Mike Ashley’s running of the club following Rafael Benitez’s departure as manager earlier this summer.

Ten supporters’ groups have joined forces to co-ordinate action as they urge Ashley to sell up after more than 12, largely controversial, years at the helm.

Joe Halliday, a spokesperson for one of the groups, Empty for Ashley, said: “On the 11th of August, the eyes of the footballing world will be on St James’ Park – this is our opportunity to make it clear that enough is enough.

“It’s time for Mike Ashley to sell our club to a party that wants to take it forward – and it’s time for supporters who agree to take a united stand against him.

“As a collective of 10 groups, we are absolutely committed to a sustained, co-ordinated and long-term campaign with the sole objective of driving Mike Ashley out of Newcastle United Football Club. Boycotting the Arsenal match is not a one-off and Mr Ashley needs to understand that this will not blow over.”