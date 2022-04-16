Newcastle report: Magpies eye audacious swoop for striker with “big career ahead of him”

Newcastle have made Benfica striker Darwin Nunez one of their leading transfer targets for the summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are expected to splash the cash ahead of next season as they look to climb up the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe's side are close to securing their top-flight status for another year, having opened up a 10-point gap above the bottom three.

Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have averaged more points per game than Newcastle in 2022.

Some smart recruitment in January has helped the club pull clear of danger, with Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes all impressing to varying degrees.

Newcastle intend to be active again when the transfer market reopens for business at the end of the campaign.

According to Foot Mercato, the Magpies are considering a £50m bid for Nunez, who is enjoying a fantastic season at Benfica.

The Uruguay international has scored 32 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Six of those strikes have come in the Champions League, including an equaliser when Benfica drew 3-3 with Liverpool on Tuesday - and Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Nunez before the match.

"[He is an] extremely good-looking boy and a decent player as well," he said.

"Really good, really good, I have to say. I knew him before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with these tough battles with Ibou Konate.

"Physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish when he finished the goal off. Good, really good.

"Obviously how you say in these situations, if he stays healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him."

Newcastle are not the only club monitoring the 22-year-old and they could face stiff competition for his signature.

PSG, Barcelona, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with Nunez in recent months.

