Newcastle United edge closer to key double-signing for problem position after Eddie Howe message: report

By
published

Newcastle United have struggled to keep the goals out this season and are now closing in on two Premier League free agents

Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on December 16, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on a pair of centre-back signings after two deals for Premier League defenders got the thumbs up from manager Eddie Howe.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier in the week that Lloyd Kelly had informed Bournemouth of his intention to leave the club as a free agent this summer, when his current contract expires.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.