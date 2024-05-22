Newcastle United edge closer to key double-signing for problem position after Eddie Howe message: report

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on a pair of centre-back signings after two deals for Premier League defenders got the thumbs up from manager Eddie Howe.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier in the week that Lloyd Kelly had informed Bournemouth of his intention to leave the club as a free agent this summer, when his current contract expires.

A reunion for his former Cherries boss Howe was expected to follow, while Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for some months amid reports of rival interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Newcastle closing in on Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo

Kelly is available for free (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Romano now adds that Howe has ‘approved’ moves for both players and that talks for Adarabioyo are ‘advancing well’. The 26-year-old Manchester City academy graduate is also out of contract this summer.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their defence this season after conceding almost double the number of goals they had shipped in 2022/23 (62 this year vs a Premier League joint-best of just 33 the year before).

That was, of course, a key factor behind their slide from fourth place to finishing seventh this term – despite a significant improvement to their output in front of goal, with their 85 strikes bettered only by the division’s top three sides.

It is hoped that adding new personnel will help Newcastle restore a better balance between the two ends of the pitch and return them to contention for a Champions League place.

Tosin is available for free (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle could yet claim a place in Europe this season if Manchester City emerge triumphant in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

If that happens, the nominal cup-winners’ Europa League place would go to sixth-placed Chelsea and England’s Conference League spot would transfer down a place to Newcastle.

A Manchester United victory would however mean they got the Europa League spot, Chelsea would be in the Conference League and Newcastle would be left with only domestic commitments next season.

