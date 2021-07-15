Nike reveal new Barcelona away kit for 2021/22 season

Nike have unveiled the new Barcelona away kit for the 2021/22 season. The shirt features a never-before-seen purple colour scheme.

According to the official release, the the new kit fuses the iconic blue and red of the club to give a unique identity when they are on their travels. A vibrant purple gives a beautiful, modernised and pastel look for an away kit like never before – sticking true to the dynamic, creative and outspoken youth who are the pulse of the city.

The stripes down the side of the kit are embossed with the terms ‘tots units fem força’ and ‘totes unides fem força’ - translated to ‘together stronger’ both in female and male verbal forms.

This new design sends a message in favour of women’s empowerment as it opts for purple - a colour born of the fusion of blue and red and with which the struggle for gender equality is popularly represented. There’s also a multicolour rainbow thread hidden within the shirt, mirroring the badge’s aesthetic.

The shirts are constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

