Novara beaten as freeze forces Serie A rethink

Sergio Pellissier and Cyril Thereau put midtable Chievo 2-0 up either side of the break with new forward Giuseppe Mascara's 79th minute goal only a consolation for the hosts, who sacked Attilio Tesser on Monday but stay seven points from safety.

Four Serie A games have been postponed this week due to heavy snow, prompting a row within the Italian game about dilapidated stadiums and late kickoff times in bad winters.

Novara's game went ahead despite the cold but this weekend's top flight matches will all now kick off at 11:30 or 14:00 GMT with the three games slated for the evening being played earlier to avoid the worst weather, the league said in a statement.