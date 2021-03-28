Ntseki: We expect a tough match against Sudan

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is expecting a tough encounter against Sudan in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier but is confident 'will do their business' on Sunday.

South Africa arrived in Khartoum on Friday afternoon and completed their preparations for their final match at the Al-Hilal Stadium, Omdurman, with kick off set for 6pm.

Group C leaders Ghana are already through to the finals after securing a 1-1 draw with South Africa at FNB Stadium on Thursday and if Bafana avoids a defeat, they will join the Black Stars as the two qualifiers from Group C.

However, Ntseki is not taking Sudan lightly and know that a win or a draw will see them progress to the finals of the competition in Cameroon.

'So far so good. We travelled well from South Africa and we have been treated well up until now. We expect a tough match on Sunday being the last match of the group and the last match of the qualifiers. Every player, every country and every coach expects to do well in such matches,' Ntseki told Safa.

'Either way, we can play to win or for a draw; we will make use of any option available to us as long as we go on and qualify for AFCON, that is the important thing.

'I would like to thank all South Africans including the support from the Association and am asking them to continue supporting this team.

'I am confident that we will do the business. We are here to represent our country and we are here to play to qualify for AFCON. We respect Sudan but we should do the business and all we ask for is Fair Play.'