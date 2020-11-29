Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United squad can learn from one player’s mentality

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players can learn from Bruno Fernandes’ mentality.

The Portugal international has again been United’s most important player at the start of this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the Premier League.

Fernandes has also excelled in the Champions League, finding the back of the net three times as United target a place in the knockout stage.

The Red Devils have won each of their last three matches in all competitions ahead of Sunday’s clash with Southampton.

And Solskjaer believes Fernandes is setting a fine example with his attitude on and off the pitch.

"I’ve been [a player] in a team and I like a team where it is not just the manager or the coaches who shout,” he said.

"I want players to take responsibility and put other players into their place at times when that is necessary because they’re out there fighting for one cause and that is for the team to win.

"I think once in a while you just have to take a rollocking. Not that Bruno is just giving out rollockings, he is also instructing, and I think we can all learn from his mentality and mindset.

"If it is 2-0, he wants 3-0. If it is 4-0, he wants 5-0. He always wants to improve and for the team to improve.

"If we keep on improving, we have a very good opportunity because this squad is going places."

Solskjaer also praised Harry Maguire, who has turned in some much-improved displays in recent weeks following a shaky start to the campaign.

“He’s probably never looked back since the international break because he is improving, getting better and better, as the rest of the team is," the United boss added.

“He is his own harshest critic as well, he’s a leader and he’s never been afraid of fronting the team or standing up there when things go against him.”

United go into Sunday’s game at St Mary’s in 13th place, but they will move up to seventh with a win.

