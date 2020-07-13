On This Day in 2009: Manchester City agree deal to sign Carlos Tevez

Manchester City announced they had reached an agreement with striker Carlos Tevez over a proposed move to the club on this day in 2009.

The Argentina international arrived from neighbours Manchester United, where he had spent two seasons and won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

But a deal for Tevez had not been struck with United and City swooped in to complete a controversial deal.

Manchester City unveiled a controversial ad upon signing Carlos Tevez from their rivals Manchester United (Dave Thompson/PA)

Tevez claimed he had never been offered a new contract at United as he became the latest big-name signing to join the ongoing revolution across the city.

He went on to play for City for four years, captaining them to FA Cup final success against Stoke in 2011 – ending the club’s 35-year wait for a major trophy – before playing a smaller role as they claimed the Premier League crown a year later.

Tevez captained Manchester City to their FA Cup success in 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

His relationship with the club eventually soured – especially after he was accused by then-manager Roberto Mancini of refusing to come on as a substitute in a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in 2011.

He played another full season before landing a move to Juventus and two stints at first club Boca Juniors sandwiched a short stay in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua.