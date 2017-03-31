One team in London? I respect all clubs - Conte responds to Wenger

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he respects all London clubs after Arsene Wenger's jibe that there is only one team in the capital.

Following quotes from Alexis Sanchez suggesting he wants to play in London for a winning side, leading to rumours of Premier League title hopefuls Chelsea making a move, the Arsenal manager insisted he was not worried as the Gunners are "the only team in London".

Conte, however, opted not to react to Wenger's barb during his pre-match media conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Crystal Palace.

The Italian instead spoke of his respect for other clubs based in the capital, particularly ahead of another London derby.

"I didn't know [that there is one team in London]," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Crystal Palace. "In London, there are many teams.

"For example, [on Saturday] there is a derby against Crystal Palace. I like to listen to the other coaches, but I prefer to have a great respect for all the clubs."