Parma-Udinese postponed amid pay dispute

Parma are bottom of the Italian top flight with 10 points from 23 matches and the playing squad is currently in dispute with the club over unpaid wages.

They have already suffered a one-point deduction for failing to pay wages on time and could face further sanction because of these latest struggles.

A statement from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) read: "The match between Parma and Udinese has been postponed to a later date that will be fixed by the National Professional League Serie A."