Pique expecting Messi to be fit to face Celta

Messi missed Argentina's friendly victories over El Salvador and Ecuador due to swelling on his right foot, but Pique expects the 27-year-old to return for his club this weekend.

"I'm optimistic about Messi," said the defender. "I spoke with him and I think he'll be able to play at Balaidos [Celta's ground].

"But it depends on how he feels this week.

"It's the team doctors who have to decide. But from what I can gather, he'll be okay."