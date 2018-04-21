Pogba and Sanchez start for Manchester United at Wembley

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez will start for Manchester United against Tottenham after boss Jose Mourinho elected not to follow through on his threat of dropping star names for the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

In the aftermath of United's surprise 1-0 loss to West Brom last Sunday, which saw rivals Manchester City confirmed as Premier League champions, Mourinho said: "Some of the guys that played today, they don't have a place in that team [to face Spurs]."

In words that were widely perceived to be directed towards record signing Pogba and former Arsenal forward Sanchez, Mourinho added: "Do you want me to go for the price they cost, their salary, their beautiful face? The only way is to go with performance."

Sanchez resided on the bench for Wednesday's 2-0 win at Bournemouth, where Pogba impressed – setting up Romelu Lukaku's game-clinching goal and earning praise form his manager.

Your semi-final line-up...The boss makes five changes from Wednesday's win over Bournemouth. April 21, 2018

Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones replacing Juan Mata and Victor Lindelof respectively are the only two changes from the XI that faced West Brom.

Totttenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has retained Michel Vorm in his role as cup goalkeeper, with club captain Hugo Lloris on the bench alongside Toby Alderweireld – the Belgium centre-back who started his first Premier League game since October in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Harry Kane captains Spurs and is supported in attack by Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.