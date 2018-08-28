Pogba stunned by United collapse in loss to Tottenham

Paul Pogba admitted he was left shocked and unable to comprehend Manchester United's "cruel" 3-0 loss to Tottenham on Monday.

Harry Kane's header and a Lucas Moura brace punished United's ramshackle defending in what was otherwise an improved performance from Jose Mourinho's men.

They had started with vigour in response to the previous defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion, only to concede three times for the second successive match.

France midfielder Pogba struggled to find answers for the swift collapse that continued his team's poor start to the Premier League season.

"Even we don't understand what happened," the 25-year-old told reporters.

"We started the game really well, we conceded two goals in the second half. The first goal was a real blow. We didn't understand why because we had the game in hand.

"One goal, two...we kept pushing, we had chances, and we conceded the third.

"It's bizarre. We were determined, we started well, and in the end we lost 3-0. It's a shock.

"We have to keep going, we must not worry. We must work. We are still Manchester United and we won't give up on anything."

133 - There were just 133 seconds between Harry Kane's opener and Lucas Moura doubling Tottenham's lead. Quickfire. August 27, 2018

Pogba, who played the full 90 minutes, thanked the club's supporters for their backing and insisted it was not time to panic.

"The fans kept pushing us, they were really behind us," he said. "We feel really sorry for them, very disappointed. We wanted to do better.

"I think it was an undeserved defeat for us. In our desire, in everything we put into it. But football can be cruel. We just have to bounce back.

"It won't be easy, but it's just the start of the season. I prefer to start badly and end well than start well and finish badly."

United will attempt to turn their form around in Sunday's trip to Burnley.