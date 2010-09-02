Police search for Cabanas shooter in Colombia

Finding Jose Jorge "JJ" Balderas, whom a drugs lord captured in Mexico this week identified as the shooter, was a priority, Judicial Police chief Carlos Mena said.

Cabanas, who had been set to go to the World Cup in South Africa with the Paraguay team in June, was shot in the head in a Mexico City bar, according to some reports during an argument over his form for local first division club America.

The forward, who survived the attack but still has the bullet lodged in his brain, was moved from a Mexico City hospital after a month to a Buenos Aires clinic where he is now an out-patient to be closer to Paraguay.

"According to information we have received from the Mexican authorities, this person has links to the captured narcotics trafficker Edgar Valdez, alias 'La Barbie', who identifies him as the perpetrator of having gravely injured the Paraguayan footballer Salvador Cabanas," Mena told reporters.

"We have in our possession the red circular against this person issued by Interpol Mexico."

Mena added that Balderas was accused of attempted homicide and warned he was violent and extremely dangerous.

