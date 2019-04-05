Premier League clubs band together to reject Champions League reform proposals

UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) are considering drastic alterations to the structure of the competition, including a switch from eight groups of four to four groups of eight, which would see each club play 14 fixtures rather than six.

Another change would see teams qualify on historical merit rather than by league position, eliminating the reward for finishing in the Premier League's top four.

The Daily Mail has reported that at Friday’s meeting all 20 top-flight chairmen voted against the proposals after each spoke individually about the issue.

The outlet has also revealed a joint statement released by the group.

It read: “All clubs unanimously agreed it is inappropriate for European football bodies to create plans that would alter the structures, calendar and competitiveness of the domestic game and will work together to protect the Premier League.

“In England, football plays an important role in our culture and everyday life. Millions of fans attend matches across the country, with allegiances and local rivalries often passed down through generations. We have a fantastic combination of competitive football and committed fans that we will vigorously defend.

“The structures of domestic football are determined by leagues and their respective national associations. We will now work with the FA and other leagues to ensure that European football bodies understand the importance of this, and their obligation to maintain the health and sustainability of domestic league football."

The next step is understood to be a meeting between representatives of the top leagues and clubs in Madrid at the start of May to discuss the Champions League reforms.

