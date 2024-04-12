Premier League clubs on red alert, as Champions League winner drops transfer bombshell: report

Premier League clubs have been put on red alert ahead of the summer transfer window, after one Champions League winner drops a reported bombshell.

After a lack of spending in the January transfer window due to PSRs concern, a number of Premier League clubs are now preparing for plenty incomings and outgoings.

But while speculation swirls around a number of high-profile European stars ahead of the transfer window this summer, not least of all Kylian Mbappe and his apparent move to Real Madrid, it's acutally another Frenchman who has reportedly reiterated his desire to move to the Premier League in the summer.

The Mbappe saga rumbles on (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman's future at the club is uncertain right now, with the Frenchman keen on a departure ahead of the 2024/25 season. Though the report mentions Spain as a potential destination, the Premier League is reportedly where Coman would prefer playing.

That's because, after nine seasons with Bayern Munich, the 27-year-old is looking for a new challenge as he approaches the second part of his career. Having won a league title every year for the last 11 years during his time with PSG, Juventus and now Bayern, as well as scoring the Champions League-winning strike against PSG in 2020, Coman is open to a new challenge in the Premier League - and he won't be short of suitors.

Indeed, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked with Coman in the past, with all four clubs capable of matching Bayern Munich's reported asking price of £60m. He'd add real quality to all four of those Premier League teams, too, while also realising his ambition of playing in England.

Coman is open to a Premier League move (Image credit: Alamy)

“The Premier League is one of the leagues, if not the league, with the most challenges and intensity. It is definitely a league I would like to play in one day but you don’t know what could happen in football,” Coman told Sky Sports in December 2023.

So while his incredible record of 11 straight league titles looks set to end this season, with Bayer Leverkusen storming to the Bundesliga crown, Coman's future could lie elsewhere next season anyway.

In FourFourTwo's view, Coman pitching up at any of the four aforementioned sides is certainly feasible, though Liverpool or Manchester United seem the most likely, should they get rid of players elsewhere in the team. Coman doesn't quite fit into Chelsea's transfer policy of buying young players, while Pep Guardiola might not want to disrupt his squad with a high-profile signing.

