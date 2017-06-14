Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
After the Premier League's 2017-18 fixture list was announced, we assess Manchester United's season calendar.
Manchester United have an opportunity to make a fast start to the Premier League season after their 2017-18 fixtures were announced on Wednesday.
Having finished a disappointing sixth last season, Jose Mourinho's men will want to make a strong statement that they can compete for the title this time around and their opening fixtures do not look overly daunting.
West Ham, Swansea City, Leicester City, Stoke City, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace are their first seven opponents, with four of those games – including the toughest against Ronald Koeman's Toffees – coming at home.
Things get more difficult from October, with Liverpool (away), Tottenham (home) and champions Chelsea (away) pencilled in as three of their subsequent four fixtures, the only likely respite in that span coming with a trip to Huddersfield Town.
There are back-to-back games against Arsenal (away) and Manchester City (home) on December 2 and December 9 respectively, while their away games against Everton and Spurs come in January.
If United are in title contention at the end of the season, there could be a tense finish in store, with the away game against Pep Guardiola's City (April 7) and a home match against Arsenal (April 28) both coming inside their final six games.
The campaign ends with a home game against Watford on May 13.
Manchester United's 2017-18 fixtures in full:
12/08/2017 - Manchester United v West Ham
19/08/2017 - Swansea City v Manchester United
26/08/2017 - Manchester United v Leicester City
09/09/2017 - Stoke City v Manchester United
16/09/2017 - Manchester United v Everton
23/09/2017 - Southampton v Manchester United
30/09/2017 - Manchester United v Crystal Palace
14/10/2017 - Liverpool v Manchester United
21/10/2017 - Huddersfield Town v Manchester United
28/10/2017 - Manchester United v Tottenham
04/11/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester United
18/11/2017 - Manchester United v Newcastle United
25/11/2017 - Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion
28/11/2017 - Watford v Manchester United
02/12/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United
09/12/2017 - Manchester United v Manchester City
12/12/2017 - Manchester United v Bournemouth
16/12/2017 - West Brom v Manchester United
23/12/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester United
26/12/2017 - Manchester United v Burnley
30/12/2017 - Manchester United v Southampton
01/01/2018 - Everton v Manchester United
13/01/2018 - Manchester United v Stoke City
20/01/2018 - Burnley v Manchester United
31/01/2018 - Tottenham v Manchester United
03/02/2018 - Manchester United v Huddersfield Town
10/02/2018 - Newcastle United v Manchester United
24/02/2018 - Manchester United v Chelsea
03/03/2018 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United
10/03/2018 - Manchester United v Liverpool
17/03/2018 - West Ham v Manchester United
31/03/2018 - Manchester United v Swansea City
07/04/2018 - Manchester City v Manchester United
14/04/2018 - Manchester United v West Brom
21/04/2018 - Bournemouth v Manchester United
28/04/2018 - Manchester United v Arsenal
05/05/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
13/05/2018 - Manchester United v Watford
