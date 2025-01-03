Premier League supercomputer predicts shock final standings, with multiple sides experiencing record-breaking seasons
The Premier League has been predicted by a supercomputer, which has thrown up some surprise final standings
A Premier League supercomputer has predicted how the final table will look come the end of the 2024/25 season on Sunday, 25 May.
With every side - except from Liverpool and Everton - having now played half of their games in the Premier League, the picture is a lot clearer about what each team is fighting for this term.
That hasn't made some of the predictions from the SkinLords supercomputer, any less surprising, however, with Fulham, Bournemouth and Manchester United all enjoying record-breaking seasons - though not all for the right reasons...
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table
- Liverpool, 97 points
- Arsenal, 80 pts
- Chelsea, 71 pts
- Nottingham Forest, 68 pts
- Manchester City, 66 pts
- Fulham, 66 pts
- Newcastle United, 63 pts
- Aston Villa, 63 pts
- Brighton, 60 pts
- Tottenham, 56 pts
- Bournemouth, 54 pts
- West Ham, 46 pts
- Crystal Palace, 44 pts
- Brentford, 39 pts
- Manchester United, 38 pts
- Everton, 37 pts
- Wolves, 30 pts
- Leicester, 25 pts
- Ipswich, 23 pts
- Southampton, 17 pts
Manchester United predicted for worst-ever Premier League points total
While Liverpool are expected to win the Premier League title by a staggering 17 points, Manchester City's defence of their crown goes from bad to worse in the second half of the season, with Pep Guardiola's side finishing a full 31 points behind the Reds.
In fact, they are unable to even match Nottingham Forest's tally, who manage to sneak into the top four and qualify for the Champions League. Fulham's 66 points would be the club's best-ever tally in the Premier League, while Bournemouth's 54 points achieves the same record.
What's truly shocking is how many - or few - points Manchester United are expected to pick up, with their 38 a record low for the club since being relegated to the second division in 1974. In the Premier League, their lowest total is 58, accumulated in 2021/22.
Unfortunately, the three promoted sides are all expected to head straight back down to the Championship, with Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester all not good enough to retain their top-flight status.
In FourFourTwo's view, it's worth taking this supercomputer prediction with a pinch of salt - Arsenal are kicking into gear and could prove much better value in the second half of the campaign, while Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham will all surely improve, too.
The tally attributed to Manchester United seems especially low as well, regardless of their poor form. Indeed, it's expected they'll pick up just 16 points from their next 19 games.
