Proenca picked to referee Munich final
By app
Portugal's Pedro Proenca will referee Saturday's Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, UEFA said on Thursday.
The 41-year-old made his international refereeing debut in 2003 and has officiated 65 UEFA matches and two Portuguese Cup finals.
Proenca has handled five Champions League matches since the beginning of the season and refereed Manchester United's semi-final second leg against Schalke 04 last term.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.